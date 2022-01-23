PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce sales of $464.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.70 million and the highest is $484.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. PTC has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

