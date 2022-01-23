Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $93.24 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Proton has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,356,573,468 coins and its circulating supply is 8,964,384,598 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

