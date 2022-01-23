Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Proto Labs worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 998.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.