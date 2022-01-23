Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.96

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 20405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTRA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,601 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

