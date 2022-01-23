Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 746,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

