Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,404,853 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

