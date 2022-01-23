Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arrival were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Arrival has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

