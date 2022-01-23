Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.51 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.20 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

