Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

