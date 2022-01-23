Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $461,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

