ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 2,169,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,358,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.