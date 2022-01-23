PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells $943,802.56 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40.
PRO stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.