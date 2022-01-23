Prometeus Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.16 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $150.02 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $9.12 or 0.00025568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.