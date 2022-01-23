Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

