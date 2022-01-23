Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Cohu worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 818,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

