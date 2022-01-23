Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Phibro Animal Health worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 87,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

PAHC stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $808.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

