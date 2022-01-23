Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

