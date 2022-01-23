Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Get Popular alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

BPOP opened at $88.37 on Friday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.