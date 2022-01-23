PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

