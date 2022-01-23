PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $91,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

