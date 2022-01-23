PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 2,096.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $58.76 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

