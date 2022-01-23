PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

