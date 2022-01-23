PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Zendesk by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.