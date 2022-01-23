PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

