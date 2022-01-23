Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $101.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 670.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plexus by 58.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Plexus by 361.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Plexus by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

