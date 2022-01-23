Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $18.13 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Playtika by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

