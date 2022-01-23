PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

