Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

