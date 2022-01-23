Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

PING opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

