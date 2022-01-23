Pigeoncoin Price Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $415,132.03 and approximately $14,007.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002309 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

