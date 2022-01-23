Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.