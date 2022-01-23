Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,015 ($41.14) to GBX 2,650 ($36.16) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

