People s United Financial Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

