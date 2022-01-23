People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.84. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.