People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.84. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
