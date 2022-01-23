People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.