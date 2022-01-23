People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

BK stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

