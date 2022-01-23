People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

MANH stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

