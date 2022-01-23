Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $336.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.30. 150,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

