Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $76.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.