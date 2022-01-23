Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $76.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $142.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
