Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading 59.1% Higher

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) was up 59.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.