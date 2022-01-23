Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

