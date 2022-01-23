Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASEA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Shares of ASEA stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.