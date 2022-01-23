Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

