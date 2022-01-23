Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $315,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

