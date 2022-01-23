Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 20,163 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

