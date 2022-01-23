Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

