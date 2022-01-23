Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

