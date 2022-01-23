Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

