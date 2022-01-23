Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 251,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

CAKE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

