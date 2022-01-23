Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

